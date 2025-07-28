On July 21, 2025, English Premier League giants Manchester United FC completed a stunning transfer move to reinforce their attack, as they formally enrolled Bryan Mbeumo to the Red Devils side. The transfer fee the Red Devils paid to rope in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford FC was a staggering 75 million Euros. The big move is expected to aid Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim in building on a fresh start, right from scratch, after a disastrous 2024-25, where they finished 15th in the EPL, just three slots above the relegation zone. Manchester United Signs Bryan Mbeumo From Brentford As Ruben Amorim Continues Overhaul.

Manchester United are currently competing in the Premier League Summer Series 2025 games. The Red Devils are locking horns with AFC Bournemouth, West Ham, and Everton in the pre-season friendly competition. Manchester United have already played a match against West Ham United; however, in that outing, their freshest big signing, Bryan Mbeumo was missing. Manchester United edged past West Ham 2-1 in that match in New Jersey, thanks to Bruno Fernandes netting a brace, but fans were a bit disappointed in not seeing their new recruit Bryan Mbeumo play.

When Will Bryan Mbeumo Make His Debut For Manchester United?

Bryan Mbeumo did not play in the match against West Ham United because he is reportedly behind in his preparations and is still adapting to his new side, as he has just been roped in. In an article written on Manchester United's website, it has also been known that Bryan Mbeumo will not feature in the next match, against Bournemouth, in Chicago. Manchester United 2-1 West Ham, Club Friendly 2025: Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace As Red Devils Start Pre-Season USA-Leg With Comfortable Win.

However, head coach Ruben Amorim hopes that Bryan Mbeumo will make his debut for the Red Devils in the Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League Summer Series 2025 match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ruben Amorim stated, "Bryan is starting slowly, He is not going to play in the next one. We hope to have Bryan in the last game [in the United States]. He's training now, so we'll see."

