The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between India national cricket team and England natioanl cricket team is turning out to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining in recent times, with Ben Stokes and co leading 2-1, after Shubman Gill's men salvaged a historic draw in IND vs ENG 4th Test, and making the upcoming fifth and final Test at The Oval a mouth-watering encounter. India trailed 311 runs in their second innings and needed to bat out a day and a half to ensure the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 remained in play with one Test to go. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: India Equal Own Record for Most Individual Centuries in Test Series As Washington Sundar Scores 11th Hundred of the Tour.

The timeline of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been an intriguing one, with England winning the first Test, then India making a solid comeback in the second. The Third Test at Lord's could have gone in anyone's favour, but India succumbed under pressure, and England went to take a crucial 2-1 lead, which remains even after the fourth IND vs ENG Test 2025.

When is India vs England 5th Test 2025?

The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 starts on July 31, 2025, and will be played at The Oval in London. The IND vs ENG 5th Test is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on all five days unless match officials deem otherwise.

What is India's Win-Loss Record at The Oval in London?

India's record at The Oval in London is not the most promising, but the venue holds importance in the nation's Test journey. So far, in 15 Tests at The Oval, the India national cricket team have won two, lost seven, and drawn seven matches, which includes a WTC 2021-23 Final. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill’s Fighting Centuries Ensures a Draw in Manchester for Team India Against England.

Have India Made Any Changes To Their Squad?

Team India have made a massive change to their squad for the fifth and final Test, with wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan replacing the injured Rishabh Pant. Pant suffered a fracture in his right foot and has been advised to take six weeks' rest, which forced the selectors to rope in Jagadeesan.

India's Updated Squad for Fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (wk).

