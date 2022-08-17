Teams in action during Day 1 of Khelo India Women's Hockey League (Photo: HI Media)

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Sports Authority of India 'A', Sports Hostel, Odisha, Citizen Hockey XI, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Sports Authority of India 'B', Har Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Salute Hockey Academy registered victories in their respective Pool matches at the Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (Under-16) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In Pool A, Sports Authority of India 'A' registered a comprehensive 30-0 victory over Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta in the first match of the day. Kajal (4', 13', 15', 22', 29', 34', 34', 37', 40', 55') found the back of the net 10 times, meanwhile, Tanuja Toppo (1', 16', 20', 25', 28', 47') scored six goals for Sports Authority of India 'A'. Binati Minz (5', 36', 55', 56') and Karuna Minz (24', 31', 43', 50') netted four goals each, while Captain Sunelita Toppo (27', 44', 57') scored a hat-trick. Anjana Xaxa (16'), Vanshika Sharma (48'), Nisha Dadel (52') also scored one goal each.

In the second Pool A match, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 2-1. Liona Lakra (39') and Captain Amisha Ekka (53') scored a goal each for Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar, meanwhile, Captain Nisha (16') scored the only goal for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

In the third match of the day, Citizen Hockey XI defeated Mumbai School Sports Association 6-0 in their Pool A match. Mahi (9', 21') scored a brace, meanwhile, Nancy Saroha (24'), Navya (43'), Mauli (48') and Diya (57') netted one goal each for Citizen Hockey XI.

In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat registered a 17-0 victory over Smart Hockey Academy Raipur in their Pool A match.

Captain Sakshi Rana (23', 26', 27', 31', 48', 56') scored six goals, while Manjinder (10', 20', 49') and Khushi (14', 36', 59') scored a hat-trick each. Ravina (4'), Nidhi (13'), Bhavya (21'), Riya (38') and Sakshi (57') scored one goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat.

In Pool B, Sports Authority of India 'B' defeated Anantapur Hockey Academy 18-0. Mutum Priya Devi (3', 5', 6', 43', 49', 57', 58') scored 7 goals, while Lalpeksangbam (2', 32', 34', 50', 55') found the back of the net 5 times.

Meanwhile, Sukarmani Munda (11', 12', 16') scored a hat-trick and Akanksha Pal (21'), Shweta Upadhyay (25') and Ruthi Lallawmazuali (46') scored one goal each.

In the other Pool B match, Har Hockey Academy registered a 14-0 victory over Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy. Shashi Khasha (8', 17', 18', 33', 36'), Captain Pooja (9', 15', 20', 55', 59') scored five goals each, while Kirti (48', 53') scored a brace. Neeshu (25') and Seema (52') scored one goal each for Har Hockey Academy.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 3-0 in their Pool B match. Tanvi (5', 23') scored a brace, meanwhile, Kajal Pundir (44') scored one goal for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

In the last match of the day, Salute Hockey Academy defeated Delhi Hockey 7-0 in their Pool B match. Divya (8', 26', 35') scored a hat-trick, while Lucky (34'), Annu (39'), Vivha (41') and Nancy (48') netted one goal each. (ANI)

