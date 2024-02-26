Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizwi, who bagged an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the auctions held last year, smashed a triple century during the Colonel CK Nayadu Trophy quarterfinals on Monday.

During the final eight clash against Saurashtra, Rizwi smashed 312 runs in 266 balls. His knocks had 33 fours and 12 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 117.29.

Last year, he was bought by CSK for Rs 8.4 crore on account of his power-hitting abilities. In the UPT20 league last year, Rizwi scored 455 runs in 10 matches at an average of over 50, with two tons and a fifty. His runs came at a strike rate of over 188. In 11 T20s for UP, he has scored 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and an SR of over 134, with two fifties.

Rizwi has also played seven matches for UP, scoring 96 runs in 10 innings, with the best score of 28*. In 11 List-A games, he has made 205 runs in nine innings at an average of 29.28, with a fifty to his name. His best score is 61*.

Coming to the QF match, UP posted 746 runs in their first innings, powered by Rizwi's triple ton and century by Rituraj Sharma (132 in 222 balls, with 16 fours and four boundaries). Siddharth Yadav (84 in 180 balls, with nine fours) and Swastik (57 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) also scored half-centuries.

Adityasingh Jadeja (5/102) was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra. Saurashtra ended the day two of play at 32/2.

The Colonel CK Nayadu Trophy is a competition for U23-level players at state level. (ANI)

