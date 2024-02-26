Mohali, February 26: Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played at the newly developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali instead of the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. One Month Before IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals' Home Ground Sawai Man Singh Stadium and RCA Office Sealed by Rajasthan Sports Council.

The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, boasts of all the modern facilities and top-class infrastructure and can host a capacity of 33,000 fans.

The Mullanpur stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in the removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of using traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain but provides good stability. It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) informed in a statement on Monday. Hardik Pandya Plays Gully Cricket With Kids in Mumbai Ahead of IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral!

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when the Punjab Kings begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23.

