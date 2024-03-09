Naples (Italy), Mar 9 (AP) Antonio Sanabria scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to give Torino a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A and slow the Neapolitan club's good run since coach Francesco Calzona took over.

The reigning champion has been dogged by inconsistency but has stabilized since Calzona joined the club in February.

Napoli won its last two games, including a 2-1 win over Juventus, and Friday's game was Calzona's fifth without defeat.

However, he will doubtless be angry at his side for throwing away all three points after taking the lead in the 61st minute thanks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's fourth goal in three games.

The Georgian forward started a move near the halfway line and, after feeding Mário Rui on the right, kept running to stab home Rui's cross.

Paraguayan substitute Sanabria equalized three minutes later when he rose acrobatically inside the six-yard box to score with a sublime overhead kick.

The result meant no change in the standings. Napoli remained in seventh and Torino stayed 10th.

Torino has gone four games without a victory. The last time it won a league game at Napoli was in 2009. (AP)

