Sanya (China), Mar 8 (AP) Narin An shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to join Sarah Schmeizel in the lead after the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China's southern island of Hainan.

Both golfers had a 9-under total of 135 to sit one shot clear of Hye-Jin Choi as they each look for a first victory on the LPGA Tour.

Schmeizel and Choi both carded a 69.

First-round leader Minjee Lee shot an even-par 72 and was two shots back along with Ruixin Liu, who finished with a 71. Four other players were three strokes off the pace.

"My caddie and I are just really trying to manage the golf course well," Schmeizel said.

"Trying to not put us in places where if we miss the greens we're going to make bogey for sure because the greens are really undulating and really difficult." AP

