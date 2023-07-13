New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Jharkhand's Saurabh Tiwary will lead East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 50-over domestic tournament to be in Puducherry from July 24 till August 3.

Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the vice-captainof the side, which also includes the likes of Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akssh Deep among others.

The Deodhar Trophy will mark its return in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season after a hiatus of four years.

It is the second major domestic List A tournament held in India after the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The tournament will feature six zones-- North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, West Zone and East Zone, a comeback to the zonal format for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

East Zone will open their campaign against Central Zone on July 24.

East Zone Team: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Reshab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Manishankar Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep.

