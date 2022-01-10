Margao, Jan 10 (PTI) SC East Bengal has secured the services of young Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos on loan from Gil Vicente FC till the end of the season subject to clearances, the club announced on Monday.

Marcelo joins the red and gold brigade from PrimeiraLiga in Portugal where he was plying his trade for Gil Vicente FC.

Marcelo made his debut for Gil Vicente FC last year in August. Before he joined Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente FC, the 24-year old played for Spanish clubs Burgos CF and Sanse.

"I am pleased to join SC East Bengal. It is one of the biggest clubs in India and I am really looking forward to joining the team and help them in the league," he said after putting pen to paper for the club.

SC East Bengal held Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 draw in their last outing in ISL.

The Kolkata side announced Spaniard Mario Rivera as their head coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League season at the start of the new year.

The club is at the bottom of the table with six points in 10 games and is scheduled to next face Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday.

