Tamil Thalaivas will take on Haryana Steelers in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 10, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 PM as both teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have been inconsistent so far but are in with a great chance to make it into the playoffs. Tamil Thalaivas are placed fifth in the team standings and can move into the top four with a win in tonight’s encounter. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers are seventh in the points table and can close the gap on the playoff places.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live online streaming.

