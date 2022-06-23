Dambulla, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's T20 international between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

India Innings:

Shafali Verma c de Silva b Athapaththu

31

Smriti Mandhana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe

1

Sabbhineni Meghana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe

0

Harmanpreet Kaur

lbw b Ranaweera

22

Jemimah Rodrigues

not out

36

Richa Ghosh

st †Sanjeewani b Ranaweera

11

Pooja Vastrakar

b Ranaweera

14

Deepti Sharma

not out

17

Extras: (LB-1, W-5)

6

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

138

Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 17-2, 56-3, 58-4, 81-5, 106-6

Bowler: Udeshika Prabhodani 4-0-21-0, Sugandika Kumari 3-0-18-0, Oshadi Ranasinghe 3-0-22-2, Ama Kanchana 1-0-8-0, Inoka Ranaweera 4-0-30-3, Chamari Aththapatu 2-0-7-1, Kavisha Dilhari 3-31-0. (MORE)

