Dambulla, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's T20 international between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.
India Innings:
Shafali Verma c de Silva b Athapaththu
31
Smriti Mandhana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe
1
Sabbhineni Meghana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe
0
Harmanpreet Kaur
lbw b Ranaweera
22
Jemimah Rodrigues
not out
36
Richa Ghosh
st †Sanjeewani b Ranaweera
11
Pooja Vastrakar
b Ranaweera
14
Deepti Sharma
not out
17
Extras: (LB-1, W-5)
6
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
138
Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 17-2, 56-3, 58-4, 81-5, 106-6
Bowler: Udeshika Prabhodani 4-0-21-0, Sugandika Kumari 3-0-18-0, Oshadi Ranasinghe 3-0-22-2, Ama Kanchana 1-0-8-0, Inoka Ranaweera 4-0-30-3, Chamari Aththapatu 2-0-7-1, Kavisha Dilhari 3-31-0. (MORE)
