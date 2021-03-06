Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England, here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings: 205

India 1st Innings: 365

England 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley c Rahane b Ashwin 5

Dominic Sibley c Pant b Axar 3

Jonny Bairstow c Rohit b Ashwin 0

Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 30

Ben Stokes c Kohli b Axar 2

Ollie Pope st Pant b Axar 15

Daniel Lawrence batting 19

Ben Foakes batting 6

Extras: (B-4, LB-7) 11

Total: (For 6 wickets in 33 overs) 91

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-20, 4-30, 5-65, 6-65.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-12-0, Axar Patel 15-4-28-3, Ravichandran Ashwin13-1-35-3, Washington Sundar 1-0-5-0. PTI

