Manchester, Jul 26 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday. India 1st innings: 358

England 1st innings (Overnight 544/7):

Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84

Ben Duckett c (sub) Jurel b Kamboj 94

Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington 71

Joe Root st (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 150

Harry Brooks st (sub) Jurel b Washington 3

Ben Stokes c Sudharsan b Jadeja 141

Jamie Smith c (sub) Jurel b Bumrah 9

Chris Woakes b Siraj 4

Liam Dawson b Bumrah 26

Brydon Carse c Siraj b Jadeja 47

Jofra Archer (not out) 2

Extras: (B-8, LB-15, NB-14, W-1) 38

Total: (all out in 157.1 overs) 669

Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349, 5-499, 6-515, 7-528, 8-563, 9-658.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 33-5-112-2, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 30-4-140-1, Shardul Thakur 11-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 37.1-0-143-4, Washington Sundar 28-4-107-2.

India 2nd Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Woakes 0

KL Rahul (batting) 87

Sai Sudharsan c Brook b Woakes 0

Shubman Gill (batting) 78

Extras: (b-4, nb-4, w-1) 9

Total: (for 2 wickets, 63 overs) 174

Bowling: Chris Woakes 15-3-48-2, Jofra Archer 11-2-40-0, Brydon Carse 10-2-29-0, Liam Dawson 22-8-36-0, Joe Root 5-1-17-0. PTI

