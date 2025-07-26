Indian Cricket Team Schedule for Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to September 28. The development was confirmed by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi on July 26. A total of 19 matches are set to be played across different venues in the UAE. The Indian national cricket team are the defending champion of the 50-over tournament. The Sri Lanka national cricket team won the previous T20I edition in 2022. When Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Match? Know Details for High-Voltage IND vs PAK Game in Continental Tournament.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will see eight nations fighting for the glorious title. Four teams are divided into two groups each. The top two nations from their respective groups will qualify for the Super Four stage. The top two sides in the Super Four stage will play the final of the Asia Cup 2025. BCCI is the designated host of the tournament, and the Asia Cup will be held in the UAE as India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to face each other at neutral venues till 2027 due to cross-border tension between both countries. Here's a look at India's full schedule at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

India Schedule for Asia Cup 2025

The Indian national cricket team are in Group A for the group-stage matches in the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue are clubbed with UAE, Oman and arch-rivals Pakistan. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competiton.

Team India's Group Stage Fixtures in Asia Cup 2025

September 10 - India vs UAE

September 14 - India vs Pakistan

September 19 - India vs Oman

Super Four Stage

September 21 - A1 vs A2

September 23 - A2 vs B1

September 24 - A1 vs B2

September 25 - A2 vs B2

(Note - India is in group A. Here are fixtures featuring teams who qualify from Group A)

The Indian cricket team will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10. The Men in Blue will face the UAE. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will be held on September 14. Team India's last group-stage fixture will be against Oman on September 19.

