Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.
England 1st Innings: 353
India innings: (Overnight score of 219/7 in 73 overs)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
b Bashir
73
Rohit Sharma
c Foakes b Anderson
2
Shubman Gill
lbw b Bashir
38
Rajat Patidar
lbw b Bashir
17
Ravindra Jadeja
c Pope b Bashir
12
Sarfaraz Khan
c Root b Hartley
14
Dhruv Jurel
b Tom Hartley
90
Ravichandran Ashwin
lbw b Hartley
1
Kuldeep Yadav
b James Anderson
28
Akash Deep
lbw b Shoaib Bashir
9
Mohammed Siraj
not out
0
Extras: (B-12, LB-5, NB-6)
23
TOTAL: (For 10 wickets in 103.2 overs)
307
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-86, 3-112 4-130, 5-161, 6-171, 7-177, 8-253, 9-293, 10-307.
Bowling: James Anderson 18-4-48-2, Ollie Robinson 13-0-54-0, Shoaib Bashir 44-8-119-5, Tom Hartley 27.2-6-68-3, Joe Root 1-0-1-0.
