Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 353

India innings: (Overnight score of 219/7 in 73 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

b Bashir

73

Rohit Sharma

c Foakes b Anderson

2

Shubman Gill

lbw b Bashir

38

Rajat Patidar

lbw b Bashir

17

Ravindra Jadeja

c Pope b Bashir

12

Sarfaraz Khan

c Root b Hartley

14

Dhruv Jurel

b Tom Hartley

90

Ravichandran Ashwin

lbw b Hartley

1

Kuldeep Yadav

b James Anderson

28

Akash Deep

lbw b Shoaib Bashir

9

Mohammed Siraj

not out

0

Extras: (B-12, LB-5, NB-6)

23

TOTAL: (For 10 wickets in 103.2 overs)

307

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-86, 3-112 4-130, 5-161, 6-171, 7-177, 8-253, 9-293, 10-307.

Bowling: James Anderson 18-4-48-2, Ollie Robinson 13-0-54-0, Shoaib Bashir 44-8-119-5, Tom Hartley 27.2-6-68-3, Joe Root 1-0-1-0.

