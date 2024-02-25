PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Multan Sultans will host Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number 11. It is a contest of table toppers. Multan Sultans are on top of the PSL 2024 points table with three wins from four matches. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are second-placed with three out of three wins. Meanwhile, for MS vs QG PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Angry Babar Azam Threatens To Hit Spectator With Bottle After Reportedly Being Abused During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Quetta Gladiators under the new captain Rilee Rossouw have started their campaign impressively with wins over Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. Multan Sultans were unbeaten in three games as well until their last face-off against Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024 (Sunday) and will begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match in India. For PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

