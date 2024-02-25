Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.
England 1st Innings: 353
India 1st innings: 307
England 2nd innings:
Zak Crawley b Kuldeep 60
Ben Duckett c Khan b Ashwin 15
Ollie Pope lbw b Ashwin 0
Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 11
Jonny Bairstow batting 30
Ben Stokes (c) b Kuldeep 4
Ben Foakes batting 0
Extras: 0
Total: (For 5 wickets in 33 overs) 120
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-65, 4-110, 5-120.
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 12-0-48-3, Ravindra Jadeja 13-2-46-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-16-0, Kuldeep Yadav 5-1-10-2. PTI
