Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 353

India 1st innings: 307

England 2nd innings:

Zak Crawley b Kuldeep 60

Ben Duckett c Khan b Ashwin 15

Ollie Pope lbw b Ashwin 0

Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 11

Jonny Bairstow batting 30

Ben Stokes (c) b Kuldeep 4

Ben Foakes batting 0

Extras: 0

Total: (For 5 wickets in 33 overs) 120

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-65, 4-110, 5-120.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 12-0-48-3, Ravindra Jadeja 13-2-46-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-16-0, Kuldeep Yadav 5-1-10-2. PTI

