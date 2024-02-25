PSL 2024 Points Table: Season nine of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway with teams having played a considerable amount of matches. As of now, Multan Sultans lead the PSL 2024 points table with three wins out of four matches. Quetta Gladiators have taken the second spot and are unbeaten in three games. Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars continue to languish at the bottom of the PSL 2024 points table with four consecutive defeats. Lahore Qalandars is the only team yet to win a match thus far in the PSL 2024. For the updated PSL 2024 points table with Net Run-Rate (NRR) you can scroll down. PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

The teams will be eyeing to finish in the top four on the PSL 2024 points table and make it to the playoffs. As per the format of PSL 2024, the first and second-placed teams after the first round or double round-robin will face off in the Qualifier match and the winner will go through to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in Eliminator 1 and the winner of this contest will face the loser of the Qualifier in the Eliminator 2 match. The winner of Eliminator 2 will decide the second finalist. FanCode to Provide PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India.

PSL 2024 Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0.812 6 2 Quetta Gladiators 3 3 0 0.686 6 3 Karachi Kings 3 2 1 -0.420 4 4 Islamabad United 3 1 2 0.028 2 5 Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 -0.732 2 6 Lahore Qalandars 4 0 4 -0.557 0

(Updated after Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings)

In PSL 2023, Lahore Qalandars finished as table toppers and eventually went on to win the final against Multan Sultans (who finished second). It was Lahore Qalandars’ second consecutive PSL title. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi were the other two teams who made it to the PSL 2023 playoffs. It will be interesting to see who makes it to the top four in this edition of PSL.

