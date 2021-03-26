Pune, Mar 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and England here on Friday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma
c Adil Rashid b Sam Curran 25
Shikhar Dhawan
c Stokes b R Topley
4
Virat Kohli
c Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid
66
KL Rahul
c R Topley b Tom Curran
108
Rishabh Pant
c Roy b Tom Curran
77
Hardik Pandya
c Roy b R Topley
35
Krunal Pandya
not out
12
Shardul Thakur
not out
0
Extras: (LB-2, W-7)
9
Total: (6 wkts, 50 Overs)
336
Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 37-2, 158-3, 271-4, 308-5, 334-6.
Bowler: Sam Curran 7-0-47-1, Reece Topley 8-0-50-2, Tom Curran 10-0-83-2, Ben Stokes 5-0-42-0, Moeen Ali 10-0-47-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-65-1. (MORE) PTI
