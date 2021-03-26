Pune, Mar 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and England here on Friday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma

c Adil Rashid b Sam Curran 25

Shikhar Dhawan

c Stokes b R Topley

4

Virat Kohli

c Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid

66

KL Rahul

c R Topley b Tom Curran

108

Rishabh Pant

c Roy b Tom Curran

77

Hardik Pandya

c Roy b R Topley

35

Krunal Pandya

not out

12

Shardul Thakur

not out

0

Extras: (LB-2, W-7)

9

Total: (6 wkts, 50 Overs)

336

Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 37-2, 158-3, 271-4, 308-5, 334-6.

Bowler: Sam Curran 7-0-47-1, Reece Topley 8-0-50-2, Tom Curran 10-0-83-2, Ben Stokes 5-0-42-0, Moeen Ali 10-0-47-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-65-1. (MORE) PTI

