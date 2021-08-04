Nottingham, Aug 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

England 1st Innings:

Rory Burns

lbw b Bumrah

0

Dominic Sibley

batting

18

Zak Crawley

c Pant b Siraj

27

Joe Root

batting

12

Extras: (B-1, LB-3)

4

Total: (For 2 wkts, 25 Overs)

61

Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 42-2.

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 7-2-16-1, Mohammed Shami 7-2-9-0, Mohammed Siraj 6-1-22-1, Shardul Thakur 5-2-10-0. PTI

