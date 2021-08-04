Nottingham, Aug 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
England 1st Innings:
Rory Burns
lbw b Bumrah
0
Dominic Sibley
batting
18
Zak Crawley
c Pant b Siraj
27
Joe Root
batting
12
Extras: (B-1, LB-3)
4
Total: (For 2 wkts, 25 Overs)
61
Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 42-2.
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 7-2-16-1, Mohammed Shami 7-2-9-0, Mohammed Siraj 6-1-22-1, Shardul Thakur 5-2-10-0. PTI
