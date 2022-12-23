Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10

Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20

Cheteshwar Pujarac Mominul b Taijul Islam 24

Virat Kohli batting

18

Rishabh Pant batting 12

Extras: (NB-2) 2

Total: (For 3 wickets in 36 overs) 86

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-38, 3-72.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 5-2-13-0, Shakib Al Hasan 5-2-16-0, Khaled Ahmed 5-1-19-0, Taijul Islam 13-3-24-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8-1-14-0. PTI

