New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Innings:

Also Read | What is ‘Stop Clock’ Rule in Cricket? Here’s All You Need to Know About Innovation Made Mandatory by ICC in ODIs and T20Is From T20 World Cup 2024.

Smriti Mandhana c Shabnim Ismail b Nat Sciver-Brunt 10

S Devine

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: How To Watch AFG vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

b Hayley Matthews 10

Ellyse Perry c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Saika Ishaque 66

Disha Kasat c Pooja Vastrakar b Saika Ishaque 0

Richa Ghosh c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Hayley Matthews 14

Sophie Molineux b Nat Sciver-Brunt 11

Georgia Wareham not out 18

Shreyanka Patil not out 3

Extras: (LB-3) 3

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 135

Fall of Wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-23, 4-49, 5-84, 6-126.

Bowler: Shabnim Ismail 4-1-30-0, Hayley Matthews 4-0-18-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-18-2, Saika Ishaque 3-0-27-2, Pooja Vastrakar 3-0-21-0, Amelia Kerr 2-0-18-0.

Mumbai Indians Women Innings:

Yastika Bhatia b Perry 19

Hayley Matthews c Wareham b Patil 15

Nat Sciver-Brunt b Wareham 23

Harmanpreet Kaur c Devine b Patil 33

Amelia Kerr not out 27

Sajeevan Sajana st Ghosh b Molineux 1

Pooja Vastrakar st Ghosh b Sobhana 4

Amanjot Kaur not out 1

Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-2) 7

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 130

Fall of Wickets: 1-27, 2-50, 3-68, 4-120, 5-123, 6-128.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 1-0-6-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-16-2, Sophie Devine 1-0-9-0, Ellyse Perry 4-0-29-1, Sophie Molineux 4-0-16-1, Georgia Wareham 4-0-37-1, Asha Sobhana 2-0-13-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)