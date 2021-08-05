Nottingham, Aug 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st innings: 183 all out

India 1st innings

Rohit Sharma c Sam Curran b Robinson 36

KL Rahul batting 57

Cheteshwar Pujara c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 4

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0

Ajinkya Rahane run out (Bairstow) 5

Rishabh Pant batting 7

Extras: (B-5,LB-3, NB-8) 16

Total: (For 4 wickets in 46.1 overs) 125

Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-104, 3-104, 4-112.

Bowling: James Anderson 13.1-7-15-2, Stuart Broad 11-1-45-0, Ollie Robinson 15-5-32-1, Sam Curran 7-1-25-0. PTI

