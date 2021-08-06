Nottingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings: 183

India 1st Innings (overnight 125/4):

Rohit Rohit c Sam Curran b Robinson 36

KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 84

Cheteshwar Pujara c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 4

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0

Ajinkya Rahane run out 5

Rishabh Pant c Bairstow b Robinson 25

Ravindra Jadeja c Broad b Robinson 56

Shardul Thakur c Root b James Anderson 0

Mohammed Shami b Robinson 13

Jasprit Bumrah c Broad b Robinson 28

Mohammed Sirajnot out 7

Extras: (b-6, lb-6, nb-8) 20

Total: 278 all out in 84.5 overs

Fall of wickets: 97-1, 104-2, 104-3, 112-4, 145-5, 205-6, 205-7, 232-8, 245-9

Bowling: James Anderson 23-85-4, Stuart Broad 20-3-70-0, Ollie Robinson 26.6-85-5, Sam Curran 15-25-70.

England 2nd Innings:

Rory Burns batting 1

Dominic Sibley batting 5

Extras: (w-1, nb-4) 5

Total: 11 for no loss in 6 overs

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-6-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-2-5-0. PTI

