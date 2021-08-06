Nottingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.
England 1st innings: 183
India 1st Innings (overnight 125/4):
Rohit Rohit c Sam Curran b Robinson 36
KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 84
Cheteshwar Pujara c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 4
Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0
Ajinkya Rahane run out 5
Rishabh Pant c Bairstow b Robinson 25
Ravindra Jadeja c Broad b Robinson 56
Shardul Thakur c Root b James Anderson 0
Mohammed Shami b Robinson 13
Jasprit Bumrah c Broad b Robinson 28
Mohammed Sirajnot out 7
Extras: (b-6, lb-6, nb-8) 20
Total: 278 all out in 84.5 overs
Fall of wickets: 97-1, 104-2, 104-3, 112-4, 145-5, 205-6, 205-7, 232-8, 245-9
Bowling: James Anderson 23-85-4, Stuart Broad 20-3-70-0, Ollie Robinson 26.6-85-5, Sam Curran 15-25-70.
England 2nd Innings:
Rory Burns batting 1
Dominic Sibley batting 5
Extras: (w-1, nb-4) 5
Total: 11 for no loss in 6 overs
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-6-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-2-5-0. PTI
