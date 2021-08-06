The impending season of the IPL 2021 will begin on September 19 2021 with the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Prior to that, MS Dhoni's men will leave for UAE by August 13, 2021. The team will have a camp in UAE just like they did last year. The Yellow Army had also conducted a camp in Chennai in 2020. While speaking to a cricketing website, CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan revealed that they will be leaving by August 13, 2021. IPL 2021 New Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Rescheduled Indian Premier League 14 in UAE.

"We're planning to leave by August 13. All domestic players, including skipper MS Dhoni, will leave that day for Dubai," he said. Talking about Chennai Super Kings' first run in the IPL 2021, they have won five games out of seven. They lost to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals so far. They are placed on number two of the IPL 2021 points table. MS Dhoni-led side had finished on number seven of the IPL2020 points table.

The Chennai Super Kings' side, their team is boasted with the likes of Sam Curran and Moeen Ali as the Bangladesh tour has been postponed. Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner are among NZ players with IPL contracts and are allowed to skip the series against Pakistan. As the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 start on September 19, 2021, CSK taking on defending champions, Mumbai Indians, in the opening game. The final of the tournament takes place on October 15. The first and second Qualifiers will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11.

