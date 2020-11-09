Dubai [UAE], November 9 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner congratulated his teammate T Natarajan after the left-arm pacer was named in the national side for India's tour of Australia on Monday.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Australia and pacer T Natarajan was named as his replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

SRH had lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs on Sunday to bow out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH skipper David Warner was "extremely proud" of how his team has performed after having a bad start to the tournament.

Warner congratulated Natarajan, who has become famous for his lethal yorkers in the death overs in the ongoing IPL.

"Bit of a mixed season, we didn't start too well but at the back end, we got really good momentum. To finish off the way we did I am extremely proud of the guys and hopefully next year we will go one step further and make that final," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"And congratulations Nattu, I'll see you in Australia," he added.

Also, India skipper Virat Kohli will be missing three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia.

BCCI has also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and he will be a part of the Test squad. Earlier on Monday, ANI had reported that Rohit will be flying to Australia for the Test series.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan. (ANI)

