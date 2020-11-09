Islam Makhachev was all set to headline the main event bout at UFC Vegas 214 against Rafael Dos Anjos on November 15, 2020. Unfortunately, the MMA fighter from the Republic of Dagestan has to withdraw his name due to undisclosed injury. UFC has confirmed this news and is searching for Islam's replacement for the main event fight at UFC Vegas 214. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov's former AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate Luis Pena has challenged RDA for the fight. Islam Makhachev UFC Fighter from Dagestan: Know All About MMA Artist and Khabib Nurmagomedov's Best Friend.

Islam Makhachev was initially supposed to fight Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 254 main event, however, the match was cancelled after RDA tested positive. UFC then decided to promote the fight at UFC Vegas 14, however, Islam's ruling out his name came as a shocker for UFC and now will have to find an opponent for RDA in less than one week time. Luis Pena might have volunteered his name for the bout, however, RDA has put forward an open challenge to Michael Chandler. Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Nostalgic Wrestling Video With His Father Abdulmanap, Former UFC Fighter Writes Touching Caption.

Islam Makhachev Withdraws Name From UFC Vegas 14

Islam Makhachev has withdrawn from his #UFCVegas14 bout against Rafael dos Anjos with an undisclosed injury, sources tell @bokamotoESPN. UFC is looking for a short-notice replacement to face Dos Anjos. pic.twitter.com/deSX49wEqE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2020

RDA Challenges Michael Chandler

I wish @MAKHACHEVMMA a speed recovery. Looking for a new partner to dance. Looks like @MikeChandlerMMA is ready to go. Your move! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 9, 2020

Luis Pena Wishes to Fight RDA

Shit I’ll fight RDA — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) November 9, 2020

Now only time will tell who will replace Islam Makhachev for the main event fight against Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 214. After The Eagle's retirement, all eyes are on Islam Makhachev as he has a record of 18-1 till now and is very much capable to become next Khabib. We hope to see Islam Makhachev back in action soon.

