Rome, May 3 (AP) A late equaliser earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A, keeping alive the Bergamo club's chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe.

Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the top seven likely to qualify for Europe.

Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic scored in the 88th minute with a confident, angled shot inside the far post on Monday.

Ederson volleyed in from close range midway through the first half for in-form Salernitana, which had won three straight.

Salernitana remained 18th, missing out on a chance to move level with 17th-placed Cagliari, which it faces next. AP

