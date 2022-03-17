Birmingham, Mar 17 (PTI) World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned world no 3 Anton Andersen in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the All England Championships here on Thursday.

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then reached the finals of German Open last week, notched up an upset 21-16 21-18 win over third seed Antensen, a two-time medallist at world championships in 2019 Basel and 2021 Huelva.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara Excited To Work With New-Look Rajasthan Royals.

It was their first meeting at the international stage.

Sen will face either Hong Kong's eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus or China's Lu Guang Zu next.

Also Read | Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Leg 2 Match in IST.

Earlier, India ace Saina Nehwal produced a gallant fight before going down to second seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in a thrilling three-game match in the second round.

Former world no 1 Saina, the London Olympics bronze medallist, lost 14-21 21-17 17-21 world no 2 Yamaguchi in a 50-minute women's singles clash.

It was a much improved performance from the Indian, who had lost in straight games to Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon at German Open last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)