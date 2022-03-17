Atalanta will travel to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Round of 16 encounter in UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The clash will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen on March 17, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams aim to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta, UEL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Galatasaray vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Leg 2 Live Streaming Online.

After the first leg, Atalanta lead the tie 3-2 and will be hoping to retain that and make it to the next round. However, the Italians will have a tough job as they travel to face Bayer Leverkusen in a European encounter for the first time. The Italian outfit have lost one of their last 11 Europa League games and will be aiming to continue that run.

When is Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen round of 16 leg 2 clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen on March 17, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).