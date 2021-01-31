New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on Sunday announced that he has recovered from Covid-19 and will soon join the training with teammates.

Argentine forward hit the club's gym on Sunday after fully recovering from the coronavirus.

"Fully recovered from COVID-19, I was at the club's gym today, and soon I'll be back training with my team-mates. Can't wait," he tweeted.

Earlier in the month, Aguero tested positive for the coronavirus. "After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID-19. I had some symptoms and I'm following the doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone," Aguero had tweeted.

During Aguero's absence, City have won all seven matches and climbed to the top of the Premier League table. City also progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The 32-year-old has started just three times for City this season following complications in his recovery from knee surgery last summer.

On Saturday, City defeated Sheffield United 1-0 and will now face Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday. (ANI)

