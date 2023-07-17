Miami [US], July 17 (ANI): Barcelona iconic midfielder Sergio Busquets has reunited with his former teammate Lionel Messi after signing a two-year deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami on Sunday.

The Spaniard was a part of Barcelona's golden era and after. The 34-year-old Spanish international played 719 times for the club. Busquets has spent his entire professional career at the club where his father, Carles Busquets, also played.

He is now beginning a new chapter in his life with his former Barcelona teammate Messi, who made came to the MLS outfit following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

After signing for the club, Busquets said as quoted by Sky Sports, "This is a special and exciting opportunity that I'm very excited to take. I'm looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami."

"I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I'm happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can't wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for," Busquets added.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas welcomed the defensive midfielder and said, "I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami. Since day one we have set out to bring the world's best players to Inter Miami. Sergio's repertoire speaks for itself."

Sporting director Chris Henderson added, "We're very happy to bring somebody of Sergio's pedigree to Inter Miami. He is one of the smartest players to ever play the sport; he reads the game at an unprecedented level and impacts every facet of play. Sergio is a winner, a leader and a world-class talent, and we're excited to see him represent our franchise."

In 16 seasons, Busquets has played 714 official matches and over 55956 minutes, during this period he has scored 18 goals. He has won 33 trophies for the Spanish Giants. (ANI)

