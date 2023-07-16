Royal Challengers Bangalore have reportedly parted ways with coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson. The Bengaluru-based franchise is one of those outfits to have not won the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008. The franchise did manage to qualify for the playoffs in 2022 but missed out by the barest of margins in 2023 after losing their last group-stage match against Gujarat Titans. According to a report in The Indian Express, RCB is on the lookout for new coaching figures ahead of the new season. Justin Langer Appointed as Lucknow Super Giants' New Head Coach, Replaces Andy Flower.

Not just RCB but other franchises, too have reportedly been on the lookout for new coaches. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants parted ways with head coach Andy Flower and secured the services of Justin Langer ahead of the new season. The former Zimbabwe cricketer is said to be in talks with other franchises for a coaching role. The report in The Indian Express further states that it cannot be ascertained whether the franchise is on the lookout for an Indian coach or a foreign figure to lead their title charge. ‘There Was No Phone Call, No Communication..’, Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up About RCB Snub.

Earlier, reports also circulated which linked Gautam Gambhir, the Lucknow Super Giants mentor, to a potential return to the Kolkata Knight Riders, a side he led to both their title wins in 2012 and 2014. But later, other reports surfaced stating that he would not be returning to the franchise. The two-time champions are likely to go ahead with Chandrakant Pandit in the next season.

