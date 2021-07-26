New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India's women cricket team opener Shafali Verma has asked people to encourage and support the country athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a video posted by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle, Kohli said: "India is ready for Tokyo Olympics. And you? Watch Team India in Tokyo 2020. Join me and cheer for India."

The video was accompanied by the caption, "@TheShafaliVerma shows her support for our athletes at @Tokyo2020. Let us all come together & #Cheer4India @IndiaSports| @Media_SAI| @WeAreTeamIndia."

Earlier, the start of Day Two in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics was filled with disappointment for Indian fans but ace badminton player PV Sindhu gave India something to smile about before paddler Manika Batra and boxer Mary Kom put on top displays to give Indian fans reason to rejoice on Sunday.

On Monday fencer Bhavani Devi will take the field in women's sabre individual table of 64. Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in men's team 1/8 eliminations. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan will take the field for skeet men's qualification on Monday.

Tennis player Sumit Nagal won his first match and progressed to the second round of the men's singles on Saturday. Hoping to carry forward the momentum, Nagal will play his second-round match. Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Manika Batra will play their respective round 2 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)