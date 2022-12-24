Karachi, Dec 24 (PTI) Former captain Shahid Afridi was on Saturday named the interim chief selector of the Pakistan men's national team.

Afridi will head an interim committee of selectors that includes former players Abdul Razzaq, Rao Ifthikar Ahmed, and Haroon Rasheed.

For now, the committee will only select the team for the home series against New Zealand, that includes two Tests and three ODIs and starts Monday.

Both Afridi and Haroon are members of the cricket management committee, headed by Najam Sethi, appointed to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

The newly-appointed 14-member committee had removed Muhammad Wasim as chief selector on Friday, a position he held since December 2020.

“I welcome the interim Men's National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand,” Sethi said in a statement.

"Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success, and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent.

"So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigors, demands, and challenges of the modern-day game,” Sethi added.

A day before he was fired, Wasim had named a 16-member squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

“I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans," Afridi said.

“I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”

