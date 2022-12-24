New Delhi, Dec 24: In the IPL 2023 mini-auction held in Kochi on Friday, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians signed Australia's young all-rounder Cameron Green at a whopping price of INR 17.5 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in the history of the tournament and the most expensive deal bagged by any player from his country. "Obviously, I'm pinching myself. I think joining such a great team in Mumbai, we obviously got such a history, all the past players that have played for them, and how great they are and how good the team is at the moment," he said to Cricket Live - Auction Special show on Star Sports.Joshua Little Becomes First Ireland Cricketer to Earn Indian Premier League Deal; Picked By Defending Champions Gujarat Titans at IPL 2023 Auction

Green attracted bidding from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. But eventually, Mumbai roped him in for the IPL 2023 season. Green, 23, has been one of the most talked-about youngsters in the cricket circles with his consistent and game-changing performances. He made his debut for Australia in T20Is in April this year.

"I think you can look through all the players, playing with them, Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few. Yeah, having Tim David, and Jason Behrendorff also from Australia, so I'm so excited."

"We've got so much talent that you can learn from them and improve your own game. I loved my time in India for the two weeks then, so I'm happy I'm going to come back and be playing with the Mumbai Indians," he added.

In eight T20I matches, Green has a strike of 173.75 and has scored two half-centuries. Both fifties came against India in September -- 61 off 30 balls and 52 off 21 deliveries in Mohali and Hyderabad respectively. With the ball, Green has picked five wickets, averaging 35.60 and at an economy rate of 8.90.

Akash Ambani, Owner, Mumbai Indians, said in a press conference during the first break in the auction that the franchise had kept Green on their radar for a few years.

"We have been following and tracking Cameron Green for the last two-three years and with his recent performances, we thought that he is exactly what we needed. We were looking for a younger player and he fits the right age profile for us."

"If you have noticed, over the last two auctions, we have deliberately picked players that are on the younger side and give us more lifetime value and that's why we thought that Cameron is the perfect guy for us to come in. We are very happy to get Cameron Green."

