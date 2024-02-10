Doha, Feb 10 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan missed the cut as the Indian challenge ended at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour here on Saturday.

Sharma did manage an under par round of 1-under 71, but with his 2-over first round score of 74, he missed the cut by one shot.

Chouhan, who got into the DPWT by topping the Tata Steel PGTI Order of Merit, shot 80-76 and missed the cut by a long way.

Rasmus Hojgaard posted a bogey-free five under par round of 67 to join Ugo Coussaud and Rikuya Hoshino at the top.

The trio led the way on 10-under par at Doha Golf Club, with Japan's Hoshino carding a three under-69 and Frenchman Coussaud matching the Dane's five under par effort to share a one stroke advantage.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Hojgaard, who is without a bogey since the third hole of his second round, made the turn at two under par and added further gains at the tenth, 12th and 17th holes to set the target at 10-under.

He was swiftly joined on that number by European Challenge Tour graduate Coussaud, who mixed two bogeys with seven birdies in the Qatari capital to continue his good form in his maiden season on the Race to Dubai.

Denmark's Niklas Norgaard and Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin were one stroke back on nine under par alongside 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters champion Ewen Ferguson.

