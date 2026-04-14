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Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 14 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match women's ODI series against Sri Lanka, set to begin on April 20 at home.

According to ICC, the series marks Bangladesh's first ODI assignment since the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and forms part of the ICC Women's Championship cycle leading up to the 2029 World Cup.

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A notable inclusion is Sharmin Sultana, who returns to the ODI setup after a long gap, having last featured in the format in 2019. Uncapped wicketkeeper Juairiya Ferdous has also earned a call-up, alongside off-spinner Sultana Khatun.

Juairiya is yet to make her ODI debut but has prior international exposure, having represented Bangladesh in T20Is earlier this year during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal.

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Led by captain Nigar Sultana, the squad features a blend of experience and youth, with players like Nahida Akter, Fargana Haque and Fahima Khatun forming the core of the side.

The upcoming contest will be only the second bilateral ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and the first to be hosted in Bangladesh. The two sides last met in 2023, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious in a one-off series.

Bangladesh women's cricket team finished seventh on the points table in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with only one win in seven matches. They started their campaign well with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, but went on to lose all other matches in the tournament.

Following the ODIs, both teams will shift focus to a three-match T20I series starting April 28, which will serve as key preparation ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on June 12.

Squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Haque, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sarmin Sultana, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Juairiya Ferdous. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)