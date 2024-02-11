New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Sheeraz Sheikh and Ganemat Sekhon were the top Indian finishers in men's and women's skeet, respectively, at the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

Sheeraz shot 120, courtesy five identical rounds of 24 across two days and 125 targets. He finished 11th with the sixth and final qualifying spot going at 121.

Abhay Singh Sekhon (116) and Munek Battula (109) finished further down the standings.

In women's skeet, Ganema''s tally of 114 gave her 12th spot with the final qualification spot going at 117. Areeba Khan's 107 gave her 26th spot.

Monday will see the final event -- the mixed team skeet competition.

