New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the Shooting League of India (SLI) have undertaken a strategic realignment of the league's inaugural season, with the event now scheduled for later this year.

This move is designed to strengthen the league's long-term positioning, broadcast impact, and overall fan experience. It will also position the league as the ultimate celebration of Indian shooting, capitalising on the massive sporting momentum expected from the major international events in 2026 and beyond, as per a NRAI press release.

The inaugural season was initially supposed to take place from February 16 to 26 in Delhi with the world's best shooters playing with and against each other in a franchise-based model.

The decision has been taken after detailed consultations with key stakeholders, including broadcast partners and franchises.

The revised schedule will also enable the league to align more closely with the international shooting calendar, as the previously scheduled launch would have preceded the year's major multi-sport events, including the Asian Games, where Indian shooters are expected to contend for top honours.

The league is also using this phase to further refine its production capabilities. As India's first franchise shooting league, SLI is introducing advanced broadcast technologies that have not been deployed in India for this sport. The SLI is collaborating with expert third-party partners to perfect the broadcast product, ensuring a seamless, world-class experience.

Additionally, the league is working closely with state associations to "broad-base" the sport, ensuring talent and infrastructure are included from across the country. Also, the additional time allows franchises to roll out structured city activations, school outreach programmes, community events, and supporter clubs to build a solid fanbase even before the SLI begins.

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "Our priority is to give our athletes the biggest stage possible. By realigning the season, we are creating a dedicated window where the Shooting League of India gets the maximum eyeballs on television. This shift allows us to welcome our shooters back from key events as stars, giving them the spotlight they deserve while ensuring the league product is technically perfect.""Also, this additional preparation period enables us to move from alpha testing to broadcast perfection. Our objective is to deliver a flawless, world-class viewer experience from the very first shot," he added.

NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh stated, "We are taking this opportunity to strengthen the league's foundation. We are actively engaging with state stakeholders to ensure the SLI benefits the sport at the grassroots level. At the same time, we are working with technical experts to refine the last few elements so that we build a sustainable, high-quality ecosystem that entertains fans for years to come." (ANI)

