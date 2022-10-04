Osijek [Croatia], October 4 (ANI): At the 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Championship, which was held on Monday in Osijek, Croatia, Indian shooter Areeba Khan took home the silver medal in the individual women's junior skeet event.

Areeba Khan hit 29 of her 40 shots in the final, missing her final attempt, while Sophie Herrmann of Great Britain scored 30 shots to win the gold.

Raveca-Maria Islai of Romania took home the bronze medal after striking 20 shots, while Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala of India placed fourth after hitting 12 targets.

After Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Tyagi won gold in the junior trap men's team competition, this is India's second medal in the shotgun competition.

After a shoot-off, Areeba Khan came in third place in the qualifying round. She then won her ranking match to advance to the final.

The 19-year-old Indian shooter competed for India's junior women's skeet squad in 2021, which won a gold medal.

No Indian shooter qualified for the ranking matches in the junior men's individual skeet later in the day. In qualifying, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon, and Ritu Raj Bundela came in at positions 32, 33, and 36, respectively. The ranking matches are limited to the top eight competitors. (ANI)

