Barcelona is one of the in-form sides in European football at the moment and they will be eager to continue their winning momentum when they take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. The Catalonians currently lead the Milan outfit in the points table on goal difference with both sides having won and lost a match. The defeats came against Bayern Munich, the current Group C leaders. Inter Milan is struggling in the Serie A at 9th with defeats in the last two matches. They will be the side under duress when Barcelona arrive at the San Siro and they need a statement win to turn their season around. Inter Milan versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 12:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Working on Argentine's Return in 2023.

Marcelo Brozovic is ruled out of the Barcelona clash and his absence is a huge blow for the hosts as he brings a sense of calmness to their midfield. Romelu Lukaku is out until the end of the month which complicates their attack and Lautaro Martinez is expected to start in the attacking third alongside Edin Dzeko. Andre Onana could replace club captain Samir Handanovic as the new no 1 after a string of poor displays from the 38-year-old veteran keeper. Barcelona Transfer News: Ruben Neves Targeted By Catalan Giants As Sergio Busquets Replacement.

Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, and Hector Bellerin are all missing for Barcelona on the trip to Milan. Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the wings could cause trouble for the hosts as they try and create chances for striker Robert Lewandowski. Sergio Busquets will keep things ticking in the midfield with Gavi and Pedri pushing forward to join the attack.

When is Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at San Siro. The game will be held on October 05, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

