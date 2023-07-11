Lonato, Jul 11 (PTI) Ganemat Sekhon gained three places to move up from 14th to 11th at the end of the second day of qualifications in the women's skeet competition at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage here on Tuesday.

Ganemat shot rounds of 24 and 23 to follow up on day one's 25 and 23, to total 95 with the fifth and final round coming up on Wednesday.

The top six will make it to the finals also scheduled on the same day at the Trap Concavarde Shooting range. The field is currently being led by China's Jiang Yiting, who has a score of 98 after four rounds.

Two other Indians, Maheshwari Chauhan and Darshna Rathore had scores of 93 and 84 respectively and were further back in the pecking order.

In the men's skeet event, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was the only one to complete his four rounds till now and had a score of 92. Anantjeet Singh Naruka had shot 72 after three rounds and was the best placed Indian at a lowly 42nd spot.

Gurjoat Khangura had shot 68 in three rounds and both Anatjeet and Gurjoat had one round to go in the day. Both the skeet finals are scheduled for Wednesday.

