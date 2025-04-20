Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Following his side's win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli, who received the 'Player of the Match' award for his fluent half-century, said that the honour should have gone to his batting partner Devdutt Padikkal.

He also spoke on importance to hold one end while batting.

Virat continued his fine run of form away from home, posting his fourth half-century of the season as RCB managed to avenge a loss to PBKS at home with a seven-wicket win at Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Very important game for us. Two points can make a massive difference in terms of qualification. We have played some amazing cricket away from home. When you go from eight to ten (points), it makes a massive difference in the points table. The mindset has to be to get 2 points in every game. I wanted to accelerate more. I thought Dev (Padikkal) made a difference today, this award should go to him, I do not know why they have given it to me," Virat said at post-match presentation.

"I try to stay there, holding one end up and try to accelerate later. There always is a temptation to keep going in the same way. Last game was a shortened game, so we had to go hard (against PBKS.) We had to analyse the pitch in Rajasthan. One partnership is good enough in T20 cricket during run chase. I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players. Holding one end up at the moment, that is working for us," he added.

Kohli lauded the team combination.

"It was a very good auction for us, we got a good team. These guys were composed (after the auction.) Guys like (Tim) David, Jitesh (Sharma), (Rajat) Patidar, the roles they are playing. It is coming off nicely. Also, Romario (Shepherd) coming in for us today. (Liam) Livingstone is also there. That was missing over the last seasons. Guys can keep counter-attacking, the guys are hungry. You can see that intensity on the field as they are diving around. That is really pleasing to see. When you play like that, your chances of winning are better," he concluded.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase of 158 runs, RCB lost Phil Salt early, however half-centuries from Virat Kohli (73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to a seven wicket win with seven balls left.

With this win, RCB has managed to avenge their five-wicket loss to PBKS at their home stadium of M Chinnaswammy Stadium and secured their fifth win of the season. They are in third spot, with five wins, three losses and 10 points. With the same win-loss ratio, PBKS is in the fourth spot. (ANI)

