Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Half centuries by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue their brilliant away run, registering their fifth successive win away from home after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets at Mullanpur on Sunday.

With this win, RCB has managed to avenge their five-wicket loss to PBKS at their home stadium of M Chinnaswammy Stadium and secured their fifth win of the season. They are in third spot, with five wins, three losses and 10 points. With a same win-loss ratio, PBKS is at fourth spot.

During the run chase of 158 runs, RCB was off to a poor start as Arshdeep Singh removed Phil Salt for one run in three balls. RCB was 6/1 in one over.

In the next few overs, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a partnership, collecting boundaries against pace and spin alike. RCB reached the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, RCB was 54/1 in six overs, with Virat (31*) and Padikkal (22*) unbeaten.

The duo reached the 50-run partnership in 31 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, RCB looked right on track, at 88/1 with Padikkal (49*) and Virat (37*) unbeaten.

Padikkal reached his first fifty of IPL 2025 in just 30 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes, and he continued his streak of fine attacking knocks in the tournament.

Padikkal continued to pick apart pacers, bringing up the 100-run stand in 65 balls.

However, the 103-run stand between Padikkal and Virat was ended by Harpreet Brar, with Nehal Wadhera getting a safe catch at long-on. The left-hander departed for 61 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes. RCB was 109/2 in 12.3 overs.

Next up on the crease was skipper Rajat Patidar. He carried the chase forward with Virat, who reached his 67th IPL fifty and fourth this season, in 43 balls, with five fours.

However, Rajat's innings was short-lived as he was caught by Marco Jansen on a Yuzi Chahal delivery for 12 in 13 balls, with a four. RCB was 143/3 in 16.4 overs.

Thanks to a six from Jitesh Sharma, RCB ended on the winning side, finishing at 159/3 in 18.5 overs, with Jitesh Sharma (11*) and Virat (73* in 54 balls, with eight fours and a six) unbeaten.

Arshdeep Singh, Brar and Chahal got a wicket each for PBKS.

Earlier, RCB spinners played a pivotal role in restricting Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 157/6 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash in Mullanpur.

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first, a decision that proved effective, thanks to disciplined spells from his spin duo, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. While Pandya finished with figures of 2/25, Suyash was equally impressive, bagging 2/26 in his four overs.

PBKS got off to a flying start, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh launching a quickfire partnership of 42 runs. However, Krunal Pandya broke the momentum by dismissing Arya for 22. Punjab brought up their fifty in just 5.1 overs and reached 62/1 at the end of the powerplay, but the flow of runs soon dried up after Pandya struck again just after the powerplay, removing the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh for 33.

The middle order struggled to build momentum, with captain Shreyas Iyer falling for a sluggish 6 off 10 balls to Romario Shepherd, who was playing his first match of the season. A mix-up between Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis led to a run out, sending Wadhera back for just 5.

Inglis, however, showed some resistance with a handy 29 off 17 deliveries before being bowled by the crafty Suyash Sharma. The leg-spinner soon added another to his tally by cleaning up Marcus Stoinis for just 1, leaving Punjab reeling at 114/6 in 13.5 overs.

It was then left to South African all-rounder Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh to steady the ship. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 41-run stand for the seventh wicket, guiding PBKS to a respectable total. Shashank remained unbeaten on 31 off 33 balls, while Jansen contributed a valuable 25 off 20 deliveries.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 157/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 33, Shashank Singh 31*, Krunal Pandya 2/25) lost to RCB: 159/3 in 18.5 overs (Virat Kohli 73*, Devdutt Padikkal 61, Harpreet Brar 1/27). (ANI)

