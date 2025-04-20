Virat Kohli is one of the most energetic persons on the field and he never leaves an opportunity to banter, celebrate and intimidate the opposition. A glimpse of that was spotted during the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match at Mullanpur when Virat Kohli was spotted intimidating Harpreet Brar in Punjabi. Kohli was head saying '20 saal hogaye meinu. Tere coach nu bhi janda mein. Tera haathe thik hogaya, tej marke stumpa todi jana'. (It has been 20 years I know your coach. Your hand is fine now? Hitting the stumps so hard). Fans loved his involvement in the game and the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Registers Record of Scoring Most Fifties in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Intimidates Harpreet Brar Through Verbal Exchange in Punjabi

Typical VK! 😉🗣 How good was he in the #IPLRevengeWeek against Punjab today? 👀😁#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/GKbUg374lI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)