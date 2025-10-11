Shubman Gill has joined an elite list of India Test captains who have scored five hundreds in the format in a single calendar year, which includes former skipper Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat twice. Gill slammed his fifth ton as India Test captain in the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Day 5, and became the second after Kohli to do so for the Indian national cricket team in the format. Kohli slammed five hundreds in 2017 and 2018 as India's Test captain, becoming the first from the country to achieve the rare feat. In Tests, Gill is enjoying a purple patch currently, having scored over 900 runs already, which includes five centuries and one fifty in 2025. Shubman Gill Scores Maiden Test Hundred As Captain at Home, Reaches Three-Figure Mark in Longest Format for the 10th Time During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Joins Virat Kohli in Elite Indian List

🔥 History made AGAIN! 🔥 Only 3 Indian captains with FIVE Test hundreds in a calendar year: 👑 Virat Kohli (2017) 👑 Virat Kohli (2018) 👑 Shubman Gill (2025) — just smashed his 10th Test hundred & 5th as captain! 🎯🔥 From a quiet start to MASTERCLASS mode, Gill’s style & grit… pic.twitter.com/6dwQWqp2RG — Sporttify (@sporttify) October 11, 2025

