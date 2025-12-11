New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): Shubman Gill's poor run in T20Is continued as the batter fell for a golden duck during the second India vs South Africa T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Chasing a daunting total of 214, India lost Shubman Gill in the very first over. South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi struck with a seaming delivery that moved away slightly. Gill tried to defend straight but was beaten and the ball took the edge of his bat and Reeza Hendricks took a sharp catch at first slip to claim the wicket.

The 25-year-old's recent form has been below average given his pedigree. In his last 14 T20I innings, Gill has scored just 263 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 142.93.

Notably, Gill also registered a low score in the first T20I as eh got dismissed for four runs.

Coming to the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I at Mullanpur, levelling the five-match series 1-1. Chasing 214, India were bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs after a top-order collapse, with Shubman Gill dismissed for a golden duck and captain Suryakumar Yadav scoring just 5.

Tilak Varma was India's lone bright spot, scoring 62 off 34 balls and anchoring partnerships with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, but the lower middle order failed to keep up with the required run rate.

South Africa's bowlers were clinical, with Ottneil Baartman taking 4/24 and Marco Jansen and Lutho Sipamla also picking key wickets.

Earlier, South Africa posted 213/4, powered by Quinton de Kock's 90 off 46 balls and late finishing from Donovan Ferreira (30*) and David Miller (20*). India's spinners, Chakaravarthy (2/29) and Axar Patel (1/27), offered some control, but the pacers struggled on a flat pitch. (ANI)

