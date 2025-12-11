New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11: South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, levelling the five-match series 1-1.

Chasing 214, the Indian innings at 162/10 in 19.1 overs, giving South Africa a decisive victory. Stands Named After Harmanpreet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh Inaugurated Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

India's chase began on the worst possible note, losing the top three batters cheaply in the powerplay. Opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for a golden duck in the very first over by Lungi Ngidi. Abhishek Sharma (17 off 8), who had started aggressively with two sixes, and captain Suryakumar Yadav (5 off 4) were both sent back by the left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, leaving India reeling at 32/3 in the 4th over.

Tilak Varma provided some stability to the Indian chase. Partnering first with Axar Patel and then with vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Varma played a mature and aggressive knock. He stitched a crucial 35-run partnership with Axar Patel (21 off 21) before Axar was dismissed by Ottneil Baartman.

Varma then anchored a 51-run stand with Hardik Pandya (20 off 23), who struggled to find his timing, eventually falling to Lutho Sipamla.

Varma brought up his well-deserved half-century in just 27 balls with a commanding six off Ngidil. He remained the lynchpin of the hosts; chase, even as the lower middle-order, including Jitesh Sharma (27 off 17), tried to accelerate but could not sustain the momentum needed to catch up with the asking rate, which had climbed past 18 runs per over.

South Africa's pace attack was clinical in defending the big total. Marco Jansen set the tone with two crucial wickets in his opening spell. However, it was Ottneil Baartman (4/24) who stood out in the death overs, accounting for four wickets to dismantle the Indian tail quickly. Lutho Sipamla (2/46) also chipped in with two wickets, including the key scalp of the struggling Hardik Pandya.

Tilak Varma's knock of 62 runs in 34 balls at a strike rate of 182.35 was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting display for the home side. Earlier in the match, South Africa's batting unit unleashed an assault on the Indian bowlers, posting a formidable total of 213/4. Their innings was driven by a spectacular knock from opener Quinton de Kock and then late blitz by the finishers.

Quinton de Kock scored 90 runs off just 46 deliveries (7 sixes and 5 fours).

After India won the toss and opted to bowl, De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (14) provided a steady start. However, it was after Hendricks' dismissal to the spin of Varun Chakaravarthy that De Kock truly elevated his game. He found an able partner in captain Aiden Markram (29), and the duo laid the foundation for the total, adding crucial runs in the middle overs before Markram fell to Chakaravarthy.

Despite a minor stumble following Markram's wicket and De Kock being run in the 15th over, the South African innings never lost its momentum. The lower-order, led by a clinical display of power-hitting, ensured the total soared past the 200-mark. Donovan Ferreira and David Miller were instrumental in the death overs. Ferreira remained unbeaten on 30 runs off 16 balls, while Miller smashed a quickfire 20 not out off 12 balls. The pair added a crucial 50 runs in the last five overs, propelling South Africa to a winning score. Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 Wides In One Over, Registers Unwanted Feat During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

The Indian bowlers had a tough outing on a flat pitch. The spin duo of Chakaravarthy (2/29 in 4 overs) and Axar Patel (1/27 in 3 overs) were the only ones who managed to apply some control and pick up wickets economically. The pacers, however, bore the brunt of the attack, conceding runs freely, especially towards the final overs of the innings.

