The Namibia national cricket team thrashed the Malawi national cricket team by eight wickets in match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025 on Tuesday, September 30. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton of Namibia was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul. Batting first, Malawi were bundled out for just 71 runs in 16.21 overs after JJ Smit took three wickets and Loftie-Eaton scalped four. While chasing, openers Malan Kruger (28) and Jan Frylinck (22*) played crucial knocks as Namibia chased down a 72-run target in 7.5 overs. Namibia Beat Kenya by 136 Runs in ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025; Jonathan Smit's Unbeaten Century and Bowlers Help NAM Register Dominating Win.

Namibia Beat Malawi by Eight Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025

